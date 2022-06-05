Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,857.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 14,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,470,421,000 after buying an additional 6,018,962 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.9% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 205.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,634.4% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 46,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 43,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG stock opened at $217.79 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.60 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $78.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.70.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

