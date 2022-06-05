IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IRIDEX Corporation is the leading worldwide provider of semiconductor-based laser systems used to treat eye diseases in ophthalmology and skin lesions in dermatology. The products are sold in the United States predominantly through a direct sales force and internationally through independent distributors. The company markets the products using three brand names: IRIS Medical to the ophthalmology market, IRIDERM to the dermatology market, and Light Solutions to the research market. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a report on Sunday, May 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of IRIX opened at $2.90 on Thursday. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $46.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.25.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRIX. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in IRIDEX by 39.7% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 87,240 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in IRIDEX during the second quarter worth $378,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in IRIDEX during the third quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in IRIDEX by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 28,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

