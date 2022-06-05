iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 153.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,862 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $16,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 295,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,380,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

IUSB stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $46.94 and a 52-week high of $54.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.