iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,632,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,794 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 662.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,873,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,319 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,172,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,433,000 after purchasing an additional 830,363 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $82,740,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,819,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,355,000 after purchasing an additional 710,262 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $98.49 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $96.93 and a 52-week high of $108.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.162 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

