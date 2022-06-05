iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,068,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 597,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,854,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,379,000.

BATS EFG opened at $87.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.11 and a 200 day moving average of $98.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

