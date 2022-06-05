Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at B. Riley

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ITI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Iteris from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded Iteris from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iteris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.00.

Iteris stock opened at $2.97 on Thursday. Iteris has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $7.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a market cap of $125.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 213,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 152,775 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iteris by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 886,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 342,869 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iteris by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,349,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 525,900 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iteris by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,940,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 515,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iteris by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 22,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

