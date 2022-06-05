Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.80-$6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $70.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.61. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $122.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.72.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.81 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.37%. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

JACK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $108.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack in the Box from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.98.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,580,000 after purchasing an additional 207,183 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $98,706,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 7.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,725,000 after purchasing an additional 49,853 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

