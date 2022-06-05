Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage on National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Bankshares in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ NKSH opened at $32.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.79. National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19.

National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NKSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. National Bankshares had a net margin of 38.29% and a return on equity of 11.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Bankshares will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 2.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 122.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

About National Bankshares (Get Rating)

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.