JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 725,010 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in JOYY were worth $25,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YY. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the fourth quarter worth $1,300,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 2,178.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 370.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 57,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 34,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JOYY in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JOYY from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

YY stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. JOYY Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $75.75.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.68). JOYY had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently -220.65%.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

