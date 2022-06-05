JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

YY has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JOYY in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JOYY from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOYY from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.75.

YY opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. JOYY has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $75.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 0.57.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.68). JOYY had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JOYY will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. JOYY’s payout ratio is -220.65%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in JOYY during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,995,000 after buying an additional 906,900 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 62,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 753.0% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 196,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 173,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at $603,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

