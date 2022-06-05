JUST Price Reaches $0.0423 on Exchanges (JST)

JUST (JST) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Over the last week, JUST has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One JUST coin can now be purchased for $0.0423 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges. JUST has a market capitalization of $308.86 million and $30.52 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JUST alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 545.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.76 or 0.08615274 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.47 or 0.00449032 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00031453 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000273 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.