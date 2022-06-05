KeyCorp Cuts nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target to $45.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on nCino from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.78.

Get nCino alerts:

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.22. nCino has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $79.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nCino will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $72,556.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,255 shares in the company, valued at $9,958,765.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $2,542,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,772,661.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,255. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in nCino by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 19,596 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in nCino by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,355,000 after buying an additional 769,036 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 21.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in nCino by 517.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 92,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 77,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in nCino during the third quarter worth $236,000.

nCino Company Profile (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.