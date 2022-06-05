KeyFi (KEYFI) Reaches Market Cap of $290,445.38

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 5th. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $290,445.38 and $531.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KeyFi has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 53.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,435.47 or 0.11425649 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.36 or 0.00436861 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031578 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000271 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

