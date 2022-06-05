Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $9.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0868 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.63%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

