Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Bought by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 276.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,954 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.09% of Kornit Digital worth $6,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRNT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 944,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,799,000 after buying an additional 76,415 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $1,676,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $40.63 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $181.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.61 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.02.

Several research firms recently commented on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.80.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

