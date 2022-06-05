Lamden (TAU) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $30,795.00

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 5th. During the last week, Lamden has traded up 9% against the dollar. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0334 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a total market cap of $4.74 million and $30,795.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

