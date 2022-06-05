Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.18–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $335.00 million-$350.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.47 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.60-$0.88 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut Lands’ End from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lands’ End from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of Lands’ End stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The firm has a market cap of $392.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 1.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $47,336.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,114,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,109,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Lands’ End by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Lands’ End by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lands’ End Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

