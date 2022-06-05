Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 135.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,062 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.08% of Leidos worth $10,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Leidos by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,685,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $505,404,000 after acquiring an additional 211,254 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,678,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,007,000 after buying an additional 244,389 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,637,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,468,000 after purchasing an additional 106,910 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,733,000 after acquiring an additional 189,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Leidos by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,410,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,294,000 after acquiring an additional 397,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total value of $2,699,754.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,335 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $2,692,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,339 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,436 over the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.63.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $105.78 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $111.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.45 and a 200-day moving average of $97.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

