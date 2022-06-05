LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Stock Rating Lowered by CLSA

CLSA downgraded shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $2.10 price objective on the stock.

LX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LexinFintech from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut shares of LexinFintech from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.30.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

Shares of LX stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. LexinFintech has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.48 million, a P/E ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.80. LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 23.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LexinFintech will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,794,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 83,887 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 17,909.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 81,903 shares during the last quarter. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LexinFintech Company Profile (Get Rating)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.