Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Li Auto Inc. is an innovator in energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric SUVs. Li Auto Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $51.50 to $26.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $37.20 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.52.

NASDAQ:LI opened at $26.21 on Thursday. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,621.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.79. Li Auto had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Li Auto will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 6.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 20.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 3.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

