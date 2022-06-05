Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $164.13 Million

Brokerages predict that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $164.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Lightspeed Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.20 million to $172.89 million. Lightspeed Commerce reported sales of $115.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will report full-year sales of $752.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $743.30 million to $770.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $982.84 million, with estimates ranging from $914.00 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lightspeed Commerce.

Several analysts recently commented on LSPD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $44.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.44.

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $27.24. 1,030,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,907. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.61.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

