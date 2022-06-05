Litentry (LIT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.19 Million

Litentry (LIT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 5th. One Litentry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00002021 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Litentry has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. Litentry has a total market capitalization of $21.73 million and approximately $8.19 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litentry alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,675.19 or 0.99965052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001982 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Litentry Coin Profile

LIT is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,132,164 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Litentry

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litentry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litentry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litentry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litentry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.