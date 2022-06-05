Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $442.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $445.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.37.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

