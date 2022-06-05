Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Buys New Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 26,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 170,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 245,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $82.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.63 and a 200-day moving average of $80.63. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

A number of brokerages have commented on D. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.38.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

