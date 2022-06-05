Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Invests $204,000 in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,760 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VMware by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $77,157,000 after purchasing an additional 133,792 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in VMware by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,729 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in VMware by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware stock opened at $131.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $167.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.63 and its 200 day moving average is $116.94. The company has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.28). VMware had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,405,548.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at $9,629,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,665 shares of company stock valued at $8,565,457. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.91.

VMware Profile (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.