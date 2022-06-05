Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Invests $250,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $67.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.75. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.98%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

