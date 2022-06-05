Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Invests $263,000 in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 992.8% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:SWK opened at $114.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.38 and a 52-week high of $213.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.40.
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 37.53%.
Stanley Black & Decker Profile (Get Rating)
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.
