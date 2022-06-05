Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Makes New $231,000 Investment in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,224,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,031,000 after buying an additional 740,730 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,978,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,974,000 after buying an additional 31,942 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NRG Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,061,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,973,000 after buying an additional 288,324 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,933,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,306,000 after purchasing an additional 59,080 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 930,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,097,000 after purchasing an additional 126,055 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of NRG opened at $45.48 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.63 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.52%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

