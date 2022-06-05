Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Makes New $278,000 Investment in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CBOE stock opened at $114.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.00. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.
Several research firms have commented on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.09.
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
