Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Makes New Investment in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $912,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVR by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in NVR by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in NVR by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 42,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in NVR by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,428.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,998.00 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4,381.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,979.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.97.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $100.47 by $16.09. NVR had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $63.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5,167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,134.25.

NVR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.