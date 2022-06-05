Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Purchases New Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $450,263,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,423,000 after purchasing an additional 92,362 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,324,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,591,000 after purchasing an additional 86,977 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $32,472,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MarketAxess by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,099,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

MKTX opened at $278.48 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.01 and a 12-month high of $498.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 0.55.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. The company had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.33.

In related news, Director Richard Leon Prager acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $271.25 per share, with a total value of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $582,916.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

