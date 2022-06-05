Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Purchases Shares of 3,991 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 84,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $31,781,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 55.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,216,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,280,000 after acquiring an additional 434,915 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $51.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.36. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.68 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

