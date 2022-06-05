LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 320 ($4.05) price target on the stock.
LMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.86) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.54) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 300.50 ($3.80).
Shares of LON LMP opened at GBX 253.20 ($3.20) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93. LondonMetric Property has a 52 week low of GBX 229.40 ($2.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 287.20 ($3.63). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 261.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 266.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23.
LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.
