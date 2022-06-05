LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. Barclays currently has a $320.00 price objective on the stock.

LNSPF has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital upgraded LondonMetric Property to a buy rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 310 ($3.92) to GBX 320 ($4.05) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 320 ($4.05) to GBX 335 ($4.24) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LondonMetric Property currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $319.00.

OTCMKTS:LNSPF opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. LondonMetric Property has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

