LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LTC. Barclays began coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an underweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded LTC Properties from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $38.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 15.55 and a quick ratio of 15.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average of $35.26. LTC Properties has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $40.33.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). LTC Properties had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. LTC Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after buying an additional 127,927 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,879,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

