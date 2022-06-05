Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.35-9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.61-7.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.58 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.35-$9.50 EPS.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $300.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $336.22 and a 200-day moving average of $349.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Wedbush started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Lululemon Athletica from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $339.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 161.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

