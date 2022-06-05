LUXCoin Price Hits $0.0045 on Major Exchanges (LUX)

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. LUXCoin has a total market capitalization of $59,424.18 and approximately $24.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LUXCoin has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,625.55 or 0.99850114 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00030972 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00196268 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00091603 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00117203 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.50 or 0.00193801 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000201 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003349 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUXCoin (LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 14,359,472 coins and its circulating supply is 13,352,239 coins. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

