M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $897.68

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 897.68 ($11.36) and traded as high as GBX 980 ($12.40). M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at GBX 972 ($12.30), with a volume of 35,172 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.42) price target on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 990.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 897.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.97. The stock has a market cap of £529.64 million and a P/E ratio of 7.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.32) per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from M.P. Evans Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. M.P. Evans Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In other M.P. Evans Group news, insider K Chandra Sekaran sold 14,000 shares of M.P. Evans Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,061 ($13.42), for a total transaction of £148,540 ($187,930.16).

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, management, and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia. It operates through Plantation Indonesia and Property Malaysia segments. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

