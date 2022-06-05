Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Receives $176.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDGL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.64. 194,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,599. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $110.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.31.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.75) by $0.39. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.32) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

