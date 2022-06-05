Magna International (TSE:MG) Given “Buy” Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$72.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Magna International to a hold rating and set a C$63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from C$117.00 to C$101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a C$90.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Magna International to a hold rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$92.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magna International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$86.00.

Shares of TSE:MG opened at C$80.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$78.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$90.84. Magna International has a 12 month low of C$70.16 and a 12 month high of C$126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.80, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.22.

Magna International ( TSE:MG Get Rating ) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 9.4900004 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 32.90%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

