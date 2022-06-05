Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAIN. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Main Street Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $37.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.22. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.09%.

In other news, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 50,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $2,122,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David L. Magdol sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $2,123,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 516.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 185,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 155,303 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 234.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 179,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,375,000 after buying an additional 125,787 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,580,000 after buying an additional 113,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 26.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,613,000 after buying an additional 109,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 24.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 106,040 shares in the last quarter. 17.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Main Street Capital (Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

