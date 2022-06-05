Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MLM. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $396.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $441.27.

NYSE MLM opened at $345.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.00. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $316.73 and a 12 month high of $446.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

