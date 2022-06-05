Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.11% of Match Group worth $39,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Altos Ventures Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $143,263,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $138,559,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,298,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,873,000 after purchasing an additional 997,550 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,617,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,661,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,890,000 after purchasing an additional 714,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $82.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.37, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.87 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.84.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Match Group from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.89.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

