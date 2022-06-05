MATH One Day Trading Volume Reaches $176,501.00 (MATH)

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. During the last seven days, MATH has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. MATH has a total market capitalization of $14.99 million and approximately $176,501.00 worth of MATH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MATH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000437 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MATH Coin Profile

MATH is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2019. MATH’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,356,164 coins. MATH’s official Twitter account is @MathWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MATH is mathwallet.org . MATH’s official message board is blog.mathwallet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Math Wallet is a multi-platform (mobile/desktop/extension/hardware) universal crypto wallet that enables storage of all BTC, ETH/ERC20, NEO/NEP5, EOS, TRON, ONT/ONG, ENU/Telos/EOSC/BOS, BinanceChain, Cosmos, VeChain, and Polkadot tokens. Math Wallet also features cross-chain token exchanges, a multi-chain DApp store. MATH (MATH) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Math platform. “

MATH Coin Trading

