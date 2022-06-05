MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $424.25

Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 424.25 ($5.37) and traded as low as GBX 365 ($4.62). MaxCyte shares last traded at GBX 382.50 ($4.84), with a volume of 84,750 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 424.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 533.23. The company has a market cap of £388.39 million and a PE ratio of -28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 16.53, a current ratio of 17.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

About MaxCyte (LON:MXCT)

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.