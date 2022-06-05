Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Receives $23.11 Average PT from Brokerages

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.11.

MPW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPW traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $17.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,653,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,192,249. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average of $20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.65. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,961,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,263,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,168,000 after acquiring an additional 496,833 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,216,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,942,776,000 after buying an additional 711,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,232,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,845,000 after acquiring an additional 409,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.