MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova stock opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $5.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.65.

Get MediciNova alerts:

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MediciNova by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MediciNova by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in MediciNova in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of MediciNova by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 18,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova (Get Rating)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.