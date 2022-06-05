Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,703 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after acquiring an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,119,599 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $140,341,000 after acquiring an additional 45,208 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $95.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.21. The stock has a market cap of $128.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $95.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Citigroup decreased their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.57.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

