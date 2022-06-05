Merculet (MVP) Trading Up 22.4% This Week

Merculet (MVP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Over the last seven days, Merculet has traded up 22.4% against the dollar. One Merculet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Merculet has a total market cap of $335,507.66 and $84,462.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 545.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.76 or 0.08615274 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.47 or 0.00449032 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00031453 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,388,257,622 coins. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

