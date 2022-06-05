Merlin Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 7,332 Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,000. Waters accounts for approximately 3.2% of Merlin Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Waters by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,516,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Waters by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Waters by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,069,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,261,515,000 after buying an additional 331,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock traded up $5.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $339.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,970. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.85. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $288.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. Cowen increased their price target on Waters to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $367.33.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

